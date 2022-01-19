Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

