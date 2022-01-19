Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €174.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €176.00 ($200.00).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HNR1 shares. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down €1.35 ($1.53) on Friday, reaching €174.35 ($198.13). The stock had a trading volume of 84,571 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €156.38. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

