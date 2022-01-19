HAP Trading LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.