HAP Trading LLC Takes $834,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.