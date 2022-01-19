Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

HROW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 85,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,833. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.87. Harrow Health has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 184,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

