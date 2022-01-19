Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,534 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

