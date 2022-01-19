Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,605 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

