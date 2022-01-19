Haverford Trust Co Purchases 32,174 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

USMV opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

