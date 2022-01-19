HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 35.5% in December

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 60,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

