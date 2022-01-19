HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.