Head to Head Analysis: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 10.37 $90.23 million $0.62 15.42 Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.48 $990,000.00 $0.17 115.00

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 635.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.87, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 67.93% 8.16% 8.01% Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56%

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

