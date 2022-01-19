Head to Head Analysis: Tower One Wireless (TOWTF) and Its Rivals

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS: TOWTF) is one of 921 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tower One Wireless to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wireless and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower One Wireless Competitors 5381 19646 42035 811 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.51%. Given Tower One Wireless’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower One Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million -$1.76 million -4.90 Tower One Wireless Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.21

Tower One Wireless’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -19.47% N/A -7.47% Tower One Wireless Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tower One Wireless competitors beat Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

