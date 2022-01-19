Head-To-Head Survey: Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) vs. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.38% -20.13% Denali Therapeutics 8.38% 2.72% 1.93%

43.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 11.43 $71.14 million $0.14 224.44

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 408.56%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $92.14, indicating a potential upside of 193.26%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

