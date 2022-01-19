Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 50,577 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

