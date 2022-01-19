Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $165,098,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.