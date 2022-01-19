Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

