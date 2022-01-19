Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after buying an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

PLUG opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.