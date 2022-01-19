Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 219.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

