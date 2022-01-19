Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,437 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

HR opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

