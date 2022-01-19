Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,155,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 172,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,426,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 49.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

