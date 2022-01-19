Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 3,107,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,253. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.