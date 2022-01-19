Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 12,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

