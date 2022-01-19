Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 746,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 213,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

