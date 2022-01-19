Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Heska worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Heska by 44.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 768.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.08. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.