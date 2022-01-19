Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce $850.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $966.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.80 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HGV opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

