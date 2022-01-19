Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

