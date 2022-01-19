Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.52. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 616 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market cap of $658.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.