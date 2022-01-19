Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.52. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 616 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $658.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

