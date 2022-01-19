Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.73. 2,613,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,827. Honeywell International has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.