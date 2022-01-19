Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.73. 2,613,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,827. Honeywell International has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

