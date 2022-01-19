Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

