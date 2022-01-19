HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $5,159,462.40 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

Shares of HUBS traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.96. 816,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,891. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -280.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

