HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,579 shares of company stock worth $41,007,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS traded up $13.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.47. 12,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $690.54 and its 200-day moving average is $685.74. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.46 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

