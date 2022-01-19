Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.58 ($0.66) on Wednesday, reaching €53.36 ($60.64). The stock had a trading volume of 680,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.77.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

