Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.58 ($0.66) on Wednesday, reaching €53.36 ($60.64). The stock had a trading volume of 680,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.77.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

