Hxro (HXRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $177.34 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $177.34 million and $182,248.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,377,366 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

