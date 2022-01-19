IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.