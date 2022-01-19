iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $42,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.