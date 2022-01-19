ImageCash Price Tops $0.0025 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $13,353.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

