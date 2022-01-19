Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 26th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

IMRX stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,082,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $5,310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

