Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.56

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 1015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

