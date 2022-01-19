IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 51272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$126.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

