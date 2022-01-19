IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

