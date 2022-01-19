IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,998 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

