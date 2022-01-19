IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 676 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

