IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.