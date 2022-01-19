IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,463 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

