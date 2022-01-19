Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 205,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 119,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Indiva alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.