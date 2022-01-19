ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ING Groep by 399.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 1,225,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,541,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 105,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.