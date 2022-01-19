Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

