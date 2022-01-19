Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 17,295 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.16.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
