Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 17,295 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

