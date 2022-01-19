Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells C$468,314.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,676,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,141,964.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$583,348.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$235,035.00.

TSE ARG opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$286.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

